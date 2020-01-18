Storm (STORM) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Kyber Network, Upbit and Bittrex. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $1.04 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storm has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.85 or 0.02813448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00199934 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00031051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00134266 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, WazirX, Coinrail, Binance, Bitbns and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

