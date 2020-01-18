Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) vs. Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Critical Analysis

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Store Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Store Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Store Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Store Capital pays out 76.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Store Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Store Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Store Capital $540.76 million 16.45 $216.97 million $1.84 20.59 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.81 $206.09 million $1.72 9.28

Store Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Store Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Store Capital has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Store Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Store Capital 44.09% 6.92% 3.74% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.20% 5.37% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Store Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Store Capital 0 2 6 0 2.75 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Store Capital presently has a consensus target price of $37.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.36%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Store Capital.

Summary

Store Capital beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

