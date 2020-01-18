Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,095 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 133,619 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.44.

VZ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,615,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,518,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

