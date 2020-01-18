Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 9,723 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 172,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $111.30. 2,626,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,958. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.35 and a 52 week high of $114.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

