Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. 27,155,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,742,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

