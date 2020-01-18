Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,304,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,369. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $112.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

