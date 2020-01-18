Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 183,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 317,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,865,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

