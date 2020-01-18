Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 29.2% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 203.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.70. 12,182,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.59. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.