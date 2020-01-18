Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 35,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.34. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.0578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

