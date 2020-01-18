Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.31. 2,781,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.30. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $80.24 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

