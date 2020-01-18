Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 779,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 774,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 70,501 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.41. 890,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,102. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $158.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $170.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8928 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

