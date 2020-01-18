Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.55. 740,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,415. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.32 and a 52-week high of $183.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day moving average of $170.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

