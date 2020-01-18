Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.83

Shares of Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and traded as low as $8.65. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 37,121 shares.

The company has a market cap of $19.64 million and a P/E ratio of -12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.37.

About Sterling Energy (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.