Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Stock Holdings Increased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,158 shares during the quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Stemline Therapeutics were worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 51.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 364.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 56.7% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STML shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

STML remained flat at $$7.03 during midday trading on Friday. 1,191,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.22.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

