Stellar Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for about $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stronghold, C2CX, Sistemkoin and Cryptomate. Stellar has a market cap of $1.23 billion and approximately $541.76 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,906 coins and its circulating supply is 19,996,168,276 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Liquid, Ovis, C2CX, Poloniex, Huobi, Stronghold, Indodax, Exmo, Sistemkoin, ABCC, Kuna, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Kryptono, Binance, CEX.IO, RippleFox, OTCBTC, Koineks, Exrates, Stellarport, GOPAX, Cryptomate, BCEX, Bitbns, CoinEgg, BitMart, HitBTC and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

