Steem Dollars 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $297,092.00 (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 18th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.33 million and $297,092.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00008114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and GOPAX. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,908.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.16 or 0.03937521 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004371 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00624528 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,348,477 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit, HitBTC, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.