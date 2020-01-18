State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Trinseo worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trinseo by 1,139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trinseo by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,066,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Trinseo by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 392,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $586,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.56. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $52.34.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.