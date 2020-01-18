State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Methode Electronics worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 9,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE MEI opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.79. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

