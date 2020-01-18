State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 889 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 113.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at $195,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INGR opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.72. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGR. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

