State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Career Education were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Career Education by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Career Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Career Education by 9.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Career Education by 19.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Career Education by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Career Education alerts:

NASDAQ CECO opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. Career Education Corp. has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Career Education Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sidoti reduced their target price on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Career Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.