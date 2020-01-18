State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Actuant worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Actuant by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Actuant by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Actuant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

Actuant stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.63. Actuant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

ATU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. G.Research downgraded Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

