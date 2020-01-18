State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $970,000 Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.85. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52-week low of $40.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $95,570.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $215,962.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock worth $1,862,867. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

