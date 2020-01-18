State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after buying an additional 713,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 340.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIII shares. Bank of America upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

GIII opened at $30.49 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

