State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 270.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 185.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

AOS stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.48.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

