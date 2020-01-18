State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 312,902 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 326.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,720 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,902 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 827.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000.

SWN stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.16. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $636.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.81 million. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Bank of America set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

