Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price for the company. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Get Stars Group alerts:

TSG stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. Stars Group has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Stars Group had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Stars Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stars Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Stars Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Stars Group by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Stars Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.