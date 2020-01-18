Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $956,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.35.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.62. 6,809,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $62.93 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

