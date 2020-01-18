Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $166.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $31,200.14. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $172.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.81.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.