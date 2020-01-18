Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.19

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $30.35. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Standard AVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

