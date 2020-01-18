SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 158,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,588. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

