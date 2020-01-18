SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
SPSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. First Analysis boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.65.
Shares of SPSC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 158,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,588. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after purchasing an additional 181,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
