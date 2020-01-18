Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Down to $17.85

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.37, but opened at $17.85. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 2,431,314 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $759,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

