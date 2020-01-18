Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.13. The stock had a trading volume of 193,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,175. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Spire by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

