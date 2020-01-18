Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.13. 193,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,175. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Spire has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,961,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,304 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,618,000 after acquiring an additional 78,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,194,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 230.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 512,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 25.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,564,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

