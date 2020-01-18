Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.0729 on Top Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Sphere has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a total market cap of $909,868.00 and approximately $914.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.0729 or 0.00000819 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00052633 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00072922 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,878.13 or 0.99676016 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00045419 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

