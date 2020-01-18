SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $674,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $644,000.

MDY traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $381.45. The company had a trading volume of 476,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,275. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $322.41 and a 1 year high of $383.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

