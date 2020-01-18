SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $146.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,119,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,084. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $148.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

