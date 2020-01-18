SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 54,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,498. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $177,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SP Plus by 8.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 544.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 79,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SP Plus by 56.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in SP Plus by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

