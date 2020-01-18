Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 1.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after buying an additional 1,865,500 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $223,009,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after buying an additional 2,877,170 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,992,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

