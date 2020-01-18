Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorl Auto Parts specializes in the development, production and distribution of air brake valves and hydraulic brake valves. It is headquartered in the Ruian District of Wenzhou City, China’s automotive manufacturing center. SORL sells its products to forty-two vehicle manufacturers, including all of the truck manufacturers in China. SORL’s customer base consists of original equipment manufacturers, aftermarket distributors, and international customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sorl Auto Parts from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Sorl Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ SORL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. Sorl Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.55.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Sorl Auto Parts had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $112.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

