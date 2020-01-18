Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,265,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,275,105. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,876 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,290 shares of company stock worth $1,137,417. 31.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 139,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $35.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

