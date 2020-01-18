Somerset Trust Co Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 514.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.58. 7,885,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.48. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $110.17 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.