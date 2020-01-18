Soma (SCT) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Soma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. In the last week, Soma has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $148,171.00 and $93,123.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00073014 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,986.23 or 1.00374603 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00054003 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Soma Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co . Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.