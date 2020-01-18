Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Up 13.1%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares shot up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.81, 229,516 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 340,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $43.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

