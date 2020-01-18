Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.15). Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Laidlaw started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Ventures V, Llc sold 51,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $79,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 2,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $3,519,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 525,927 shares of company stock valued at $800,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 297,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLNO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.85. 135,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,093. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.