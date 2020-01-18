Solaris Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Solaris has a market capitalization of $266,926.00 and approximately $2,083.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solaris has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000108 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,764,499 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CryptoBridge, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

