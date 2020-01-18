SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

