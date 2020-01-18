SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC raised shares of SoftBank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoftBank Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SoftBank Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.
OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.83.
SoftBank Group Company Profile
SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.
