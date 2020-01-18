SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Trading Up 0.4%

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.52, approximately 896 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.94% of SoFi Select 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.