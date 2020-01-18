SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32, 313 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoFi 50 ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.70% of SoFi 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

