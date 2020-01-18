Social Send Market Capitalization Hits $247,826.00 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $247,826.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006949 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005473 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,139,288 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

