Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Snap-on posted earnings per share of $3.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $901.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $128,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 34.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.00. 424,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23. Snap-on has a one year low of $143.12 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

